Fever FM unveils its new logo and tagline

The tagline is ‘Happening Hai’ and here, listeners of Fever FM will get to select and cancel songs and playlists on air, they can choose their radio jockeys (RJs), and even curate shows among other features.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2024 8:17 PM
On January 30, the chief executive officer of Fever, Ramesh Menon took to Fever FM’s LinkedIn to announce the cease of operations of Fever FM, a radio station under the Fever Network. However, Fever FM was preparing for a relaunch and moving to a new digital home.

Audio entertainment player Fever FM unveiled its new brand identity with the tagline ‘Happening Hai’. The listeners of Fever FM will get to select and cancel songs and playlists on air, they can choose their radio jockeys (RJs), and even curate shows among other features.

"Yes, the era of Old Radio is over. Purana radio Ab khatam. And we haven't just stopped there! We cranked up the volume and gave Fever a bold, new look and a great new sonic identity. Say hello to the revitalized Fever in its refreshed avatar - Happening Hai!," said Menon in a LinkedIn post announcing the relaunch.

One of the country’s top chief marketing officers said, “A brand is immortal. Its immortality is fed by its success. There are no instances of a great brand killing a business but there are innumerable examples of a great brand being let down by a failed business. Brand dharma is about keeping the brand alive and vital. Not to declare its demise.”


First Published on Jan 31, 2024 8:17 PM

