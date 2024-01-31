Fever FM unveils its new logo and tagline

Audio entertainment player Fever FM unveiled its new brand identity with the tagline ‘Happening Hai’. The listeners of Fever FM will get to select and cancel songs and playlists on air, they can choose their radio jockeys (RJs), and even curate shows among other features.

On January 30, the chief executive officer of Fever, Ramesh Menon took to Fever FM’s LinkedIn to announce the cease of operations of Fever FM, a radio station under the Fever Network. However, Fever FM was preparing for a relaunch and moving to a new digital home.

"Yes, the era of Old Radio is over. Purana radio Ab khatam. And we haven't just stopped there! We cranked up the volume and gave Fever a bold, new look and a great new sonic identity. Say hello to the revitalized Fever in its refreshed avatar - Happening Hai!," said Menon in a LinkedIn post announcing the relaunch.