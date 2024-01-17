Hyatt rolls out 'Perfectly Yours 2.0' campaign, a sequel to 2023's wedding campaign

Hyatt announced the launch of 'Perfectly Yours 2.0,' in India a sequel to the clutter-breaking wedding campaign that was introduced last year for modern Indian couples who seek a personalised wedding experience. While `Perfectly Yours` was a testament to the meticulousness and personal involvement with which Hyatt planned and executed the modern-day “dream wedding,” the new initiative strives to make the wedding “uniquely yours” not just on the wedding day – but across key moments like the proposal, the wedding and beyond as well.

Perfectly Yours 2.0 highlights wedding offerings at Hyatt hotels by focusing on some of the culturally rich events in Indian weddings such as the mehendi, sangeet, wedding rituals and family reunions through a trilogy of musical experiences intertwined with the narrative of a modern Indian couple and their emotions as they take the steps toward forever. This has been achieved by bringing together some of the best homegrown artists from the country to create melodies for a celebration that transcends beyond the big day.

The trilogy commences with 'Fell In Love In A Hopeful Place,' featuring the voices of Monali Thakur and Ashu Shukla, as the couple experiences the magic of their first meeting at a friend’s wedding in a Hyatt hotel. In the second chapter, 'Shor Aur Sukoon,' Aakriti Kakkar and Osho Jain lend their mesmerizing vocals to a tale filled with jittery excitement as the couple navigates the intricacies of planning their grand day, while the backdrop of a Hyatt hotel provides an elegant canvas for their dreams. The trilogy concludes on a poignant note with 'Dheere Dheere’, sung by the dynamic duo Sona Mohapatra and Akkhil Sachdeva, beautifully encapsulating the culmination of the couple's journey as they exchange vows and embark on a lifelong adventure together.

Composed & written by Sreejone Nag and brought to life under the production of Ankur Shrivastava, the Perfectly Yours musicals star actors Karan Jotwani and Shreya Gupto as the lead protagonists. Staying true to the purpose of caring for people so they can be their best, colleagues at Hyatt hotels stand as pillars of support throughout the couple’s romantic journey, weaving their presence into crafting unforgettable moments, from the initial spark of romance to the joyous union of the two souls.

Commenting on the initiative, Kadmbini Mittal, regional vice president – commercial, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt said, "With the ‘Perfectly Yours’ campaign, we were able to successfully spark conversations around how modern Indian weddings are increasingly reflective of the couple’s individual characteristics and beliefs, while focusing on Hyatt’s expertise in curating personalised experiences for each couple. Expanding on the love and accolades received by the inaugural campaign, we are delighted to present 'Perfectly Yours 2.0,' which is dedicated to enhancing this offering by encapsulating Hyatt hotels’ commitment to going above and beyond the wedding day by building culturally rich moments to ensure a unique experience for each couple. As the campaign demonstrates, we do take pride in `putting the You` in your wedding."