JioCinema breaks records: 18 sponsors, 250+ advertisers onboard for TATA IPL 2024

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of TATA IPL (Indian Premier League)2024, has secured 18 sponsors and over 250 advertisers for the upcoming season, setting a new record in IPL.

JioCinema’s list of digital streaming sponsors for the 2024 TATA IPL season includes Dream11 as a co-presenting sponsor, while Tata Motors, PayZapp by HDFC Bank, SBI, Cred, AMFI, Upstox, Charged by Thums Up, Britannia, Pepsi, Parle products, Google Pixel, Haier, Jindal Steel, Vodafone, Dalmia Cements, Kamla Pasand and Rapido have joined hands as associate sponsors.

JioCinema is also in advanced discussions with multiple other brands and more are expected to join before the first match of TATA IPL beginning on March 22.

With the online fantasy gaming category including the likes of Dream11, MyTeam11, and My11Circle is leading the charge again brands from the FMCG sector like Britannia, Parle products, Mars chocolates, Tata Consumer Products, and Havmor Ice Cream have also come on board as advertisers.

Other advertisers in the JioCinema roster are Maruti, Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, and JK tyres, PayZapp by HDFC Bank, SBI, Cred, AMFI, ICICI Mutual Fund, and LIC.

The year is also seeing a resurgence of the premium mobile handset category with brands like Google Pixel, Apple, Motorola, and Vivo, all poised to dialling up their marketing efforts. In the beverage category, the platform has witnessed increased spends this year with Coca-Cola taking the energy drinks category and PepsiCo locking out the cola category.

“While last year showed us digital came of age, this season of the TATA IPL is telling us a story that digital is going to be everyone’s primary choice, be it for viewing or advertising. It is beyond doubt that India now prefers watching the TATA IPL on their mobile devices and Connected TV’s and advertisers have skewed their spends towards where the consumers are,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson.

“The aggressive innovation that we are bringing to the TATA IPL viewing experience, coupled with the efforts we have invested in removing barriers to advertising on digital and democratising it, promises digital ad spending to only head on an upwards trajectory from here every season,” they added.

Mayank Shah, Vice President – Parle Products said, “TATA IPL on JioCinema is a fabulous opportunity for brands like ours to drive unprecedented awareness in India. With a significant shift that's happening towards digital consumption, and Cricket consistently staying the most engaging content in the country, this partnership will help us take our brands to consumers when they're most receptive to our message. Our strategy is to delight viewers with our creatives and embed the habit of celebrating their favourite sport with our offerings.”

“HDFC Bank is planning to launch an integrated campaign for its digital payments app, PayZapp in the upcoming IPL season. Cricket is a religion in India with extremely high levels of engagement with customers and JioCinema has played a key role in enhancing the reach of TATA IPL through its platform,” said Ravi Santhanam, Group Head, CMO, Head-Direct to Consumer Business – HDFC Bank.

“JioCinema offers its viewers multiple choices in the way they want to watch the IPL, be it camera angles, languages, or more and hence we feel it is an ideal match to deliver our brand promise. It does offer huge reach across handheld, web and Connected TV which along with our presence on traditional channels will ensure that we reach the consumers across multiple touchpoints in their TATA IPL followership. Together with JioCinema, we intend to deliver an innovative campaign that not only resonates with fans but also establishes PayZapp by HDFC Bank as the best payments offering in the market,” he added.

Sameer Nagpal, COO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. added, “We are thrilled to partner with JioCinema as an associate sponsor for the TATA IPL 2024. The TATA IPL is a national phenomenon, uniting millions through their love for the game. This massive platform provides us with a unique opportunity to educate crores of aspiring home owners in India, about the importance of RCF (i.e. roof, column, & foundation) in ensuring that their dream house lasts for generations to come.”

Sharing thoughts about their partnership with JioCinema, N S Satish, President – Haier Appliances India said, “We are delighted to return as an associate Sponsor with JioCinema for the TATA IPL in 2024. The tournament’s unmatched viewership and energetic atmosphere provide an ideal platform to connect with cricket fans across India. We are excited to come back for the second year of our partnership, to tap the power of TATA IPL on Connected TV, a rapidly growing viewing platform. This targeted approach allows us to create a truly engaging brand experience for the fans and further strengthens our commitment to innovation in the Indian market.”

“As the excitement of TATA IPL electrifies the nation, Britannia is proud to be a part of this exhilarating journey. Our partnership celebrates the shared passion for excellence and enjoyment of all sports lovers,” said Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia. “Through this collaboration, we are excited to showcase our latest campaigns, like ‘Hungry For Gold’, reaching audiences far and wide on JioCinema.”