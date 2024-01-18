Madhuri Dixit and Sneha emphasize on criticality of protein for growing kids in Complan’s new campaign

Complan, the health food drink from Zydus Wellness Ltd, announced a new “I’m Complan Boy/Girl” campaign featuring Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit and South Indian actress Sneha. Madhuri & Sneha are highlighting criticality of Protein for growing kids and recommending Complan, which has 63 percent more protein than other leading kid’s health food drinks, as the best solution. Madhuri will be the face of the campaign in the Hindi-speaking markets and Sneha will be helming the brand’s new narrative in the southern regions.

Madhuri & Sneha are shown talking to mothers and their kids during school annual day function. They share with audience that doctor emphasized critically protein in growing years of their kid’s and routine daily food is not always enough to cater to kid’s daily protein needs. They recommend Complan because it is scientifically developed composition has 63 percent more protein than the leading kid’s health food drink along with 34 vital nutrients. Hence Complan gives 2X faster growth and support memory and concentration. The ad ends with brand’s the most recalled iconic tagline “I’m Complan Boy/Girl”

Speaking about the Complan’s newly-launched campaign, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “Complan is an iconic brand in children’s health food drink category and contains 100% milk protein. Over the years we have highlighted to mothers the need to provide right quantity of good quality protein for full growth of kids. Madhuri & Sneha are not only known as superstars and acclaimed actresses but also as caring mothers who are completely involved in their kids’ growth & development. Because of this credibility, we decided to partner with them to help educate mothers about criticality of protein in their children’s growing years & to make the right nutritional choice, and therefore, to highlight how Complan is the superior solution to cater to this need.”

Speaking about association with Complan, Madhuri Dixit said, “I'm delighted to be associated with this iconic brand because I’m a ‘Complan mom’. As a mother, I can understand the challenges of other mothers in providing optimum nutrition to their kids for their proper growth. Through this new campaign, we are helping them navigate this challenge so that they make an informed nutritional choice and growth of their kids do not get compromised.”

Speaking about association with Complan, Sneha said, “Complan as a brand brings a smile to my face because it reminds me of the iconic “I’m Complan Boy/Girl” commercial that I used to watch on TV myself. Now I’m really delighted to associate with the new version of “I’m Complan Boy/Girl” campaign as a “Complan Mom”. With this new campaign, we are providing solution to every mother for their challenge to provide right nutrition for their growing kids.”