OTT platforms against new proposal for additional layer in self regulation

The government has suggested an additional layer of self-regulation for OTT (over-the-top) companies.

The information and broadcasting ministry has proposed the formation of a team or body with members from the Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), according to people familiar with the plan.

The team would review scripts before a special is commissioned. Once they approve it, ensuring that it is aligned with Indian values and culture, the script can proceed to production.

Stakeholders, who have been given time to contemplate the proposal, strongly oppose it, saying it could create confusion and stifle growth.

“The government’s opinion of OTT content is based on internet fury. It’s the same audience that protested against feature films like Padmaavat, The Kerala Story or Adipurush. All of these films went through CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). So an additional body will not stop people from protesting. The government should consult the right stakeholders from the audience and ask them about how they view the content available on OTT,” said one person.

The idea was first tabled at a mid-June meeting with stakeholders and was discussed again at a meeting chaired by I&B minister Anurag Thakur on July 18. The key highlight of the meeting was to discuss how OTT players have a responsibility to ensure that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse, camouflaged as creative expression.

While stating that the ministry looks forward to further engagements and partnerships with the sector, the minister also said OTT platforms must be sensitive to the country’s cultural diversity.

OTT content operates on a “pull” model and is already subject to self-regulation, undergoing a comprehensive vetting process before being made available on online platforms. The “pull” model is where consumers ask for the content and it is not broadcast to them.

The process of self-regulation begins with the commissioning of content. Then, data analytics and artificial intelligence are used to identify and select the appropriate audience, categorising the content according to age suitability. To ensure transparency, the content is accompanied by a content descriptor.

Introducing an additional regulatory body is viewed by stakeholders as a burdensome measure that could lengthen the overall creative process, potentially impeding growth.

In the AVOD (advertising video on demand)-backed digital landscape, OTT is perceived as a significant growth driver and stakeholders fear that excessive regulation might hinder its potential growth and expansion.

In an IAMAI report published on July 18, online curated content platforms pointed out that a grievance redressal forum prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021, must be the sole forum for filing complaints.