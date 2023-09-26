Want India to be NetApp's largest market in Asia, says CEO George Kurian

By Shereen Bhan
NetApp, a prominent provider of cloud data services, has expressed strong optimism about its prospects in India. During an interview with CNBC-TV18, the company's CEO, George Kurian, revealed its ambitious goal of establishing India as their largest market in Asia within the next five years.
Kurian said, "India is one of the top 4 countries in the Asian market for us. Asia is about 20 percent of our global business. We want to grow it to being perhaps the largest market in Asia in five years."
In addition to their existing partnerships with tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, NetApp is determined to achieve the significant milestone of doubling its business in India within the next couple of years.