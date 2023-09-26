comScore

Quantum Brief

Want India to be NetApp's largest market in Asia, says CEO George Kurian

In addition to their existing partnerships with tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, NetApp is determined to achieve the significant milestone of doubling its business in India within the next couple of years.

By  CNBC - TV18Sep 26, 2023 7:35 AM
Want India to be NetApp's largest market in Asia, says CEO George Kurian
George Kurian, EO, NetApp said, "India is one of the top 4 countries in the Asian market for us. Asia is about 20 percent of our global business. We want to grow it to being perhaps the largest market in Asia in five years." (Image source; YouTube via CNBC-TV18)

By Shereen Bhan

NetApp, a prominent provider of cloud data services, has expressed strong optimism about its prospects in India. During an interview with CNBC-TV18, the company's CEO, George Kurian, revealed its ambitious goal of establishing India as their largest market in Asia within the next five years.

Kurian said, "India is one of the top 4 countries in the Asian market for us. Asia is about 20 percent of our global business. We want to grow it to being perhaps the largest market in Asia in five years."

In addition to their existing partnerships with tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, NetApp is determined to achieve the significant milestone of doubling its business in India within the next couple of years.


Tags
First Published on Sep 26, 2023 7:35 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

With hip-hop jewellery all a rage among Gen Z India, this 24-year-old's startup is growing 400% yearly

With hip-hop jewellery all a rage among Gen Z India, this 24-year-old's startup is growing 400% yearly

Quantum Brief

BCCI rebounds with Rs 6,558.80 crore revenue for 2022-23 after Covid slowdown

BCCI rebounds with Rs 6,558.80 crore revenue for 2022-23 after Covid slowdown

Quantum Brief

Ready for take off; on track to achieve market share target, to soon come for AI: Air India CEO | Exclusive

Ready for take off; on track to achieve market share target, to soon come for AI: Air India CEO | Exclusive

Quantum Brief

GroupM's mSix&Partners bags Hamdard Laboratories integrated media and social mandate

GroupM's mSix&Partners bags Hamdard Laboratories integrated media and social mandate

Quantum Brief

ITC looking at acquisition in overseas market for consumer business: Chairman Sanjiv Puri

ITC looking at acquisition in overseas market for consumer business: Chairman Sanjiv Puri

Quantum Brief

Why Gen Z is crazy about live fests — with small brands having some fun too

Why Gen Z is crazy about live fests — with small brands having some fun too

Quantum Brief

Junk food advertisements lack information on ingredient content: think tank

Junk food advertisements lack information on ingredient content: think tank