Wavemaker bags the media mandate of KRBL

Wavemaker India has won the media mandate of KRBL Limited, rice processing and exporting company. India Gate, basmati rice brand is the flagship brand of KRBL.

The account will be managed out of Wavemaker's Delhi office.

On this new partnership with Wavemaker, Kunal Sharma, head of marketing, KRBL India said, “KRBL with its flagship brand India Gate is focussed on playing the role of category captain in the basmati rice segment. While the brand has launched multiple new communications for specific markets pan-India, the need of a robust 360-degree media strategy and planning approach to support this new communication strategy was felt because of which a media pitch was called for.”

Sharma added, “After a rigorous process of presentations and evaluation, we are happy to share that Wavemaker India has won the mandate to be our partner in this interesting phase of the category’s journey. With its strong team and multimedia capabilities, we feel that this relationship is going to be an extremely rewarding one.”

Ajay Gupte, chief executive officer - South Asia, Wavemaker commented on the win, “We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with KRBL, a truly remarkable heritage brand with an illustrious 130-year old history and an indisputable stronghold in the market. With our extensive expertise in media and consumer journey, driven by robust data capabilities, we are supremely confident in our ability to bring the Wavemaker touch to KRBL's marketing endeavours, thereby taking the brand to new heights of success and excellence.”