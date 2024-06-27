Virat Kohli statue in Times Square? Duroflex unveils statue after India qualified for semi finals of T20 World Cup

On June 26, mattress brand Duroflex unveiled a life-size statue of cricket icon Virat Kohli in New York’s Times Square via a tweet on microblogging platform X.
"Just Unveiled: A larger-than-life statue of Virat Kohli at the iconic Times Square. This is the King's Duty; we are going global and making history! We’re delivering great sleep and great health to Virat Kohli,” Duroflex said in its tweet.
The tweet included a video of the statue that was unveiled once India qualified for the semi finals of the T20 World Cup.
The golden statue of Virat Kohli, as real as it seems, is a CGI creation. Duroflex in a YouTube video mentioned that the campaign was CGI created.
Social media users were very excited on seeing Kohli’s statue at Times Square. Comments such as “GOAT” and “King Kohli” were across platforms.