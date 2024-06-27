            
      • Home
      • social-media
      • virat-kohli-statue-on-times-square-duroflex-unveils-statue-after-india-qualified-for-semi-finals-of-t20-world-cup-35529

      Virat Kohli statue in Times Square? Duroflex unveils statue after India qualified for semi finals of T20 World Cup

      The golden statue of Virat Kohli, as real as it seems, is a CGI creation. Duroflex in a YouTube video mentioned that the campaign was CGI created.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 27, 2024 2:43 PM
      Virat Kohli statue in Times Square? Duroflex unveils statue after India qualified for semi finals of T20 World Cup
      Social media users were very excited on seeing Kohli’s statue at Times Square. Comments such as “GOAT” and “King Kohli” were across platforms.

      On June 26, mattress brand Duroflex unveiled a life-size statue of cricket icon Virat Kohli in New York’s Times Square via a tweet on microblogging platform X.

      "Just Unveiled: A larger-than-life statue of Virat Kohli at the iconic Times Square. This is the King's Duty; we are going global and making history! We’re delivering great sleep and great health to Virat Kohli,” Duroflex said in its tweet.

      The tweet included a video of the statue that was unveiled once India qualified for the semi finals of the T20 World Cup.

      The golden statue of Virat Kohli, as real as it seems, is a CGI creation. Duroflex in a YouTube video mentioned that the campaign was CGI created.

      Social media users were very excited on seeing Kohli’s statue at Times Square. Comments such as “GOAT” and “King Kohli” were across platforms.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 27, 2024 1:34 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      LinkedIn’s Top Voice – Badge of honour or mere hook?

      LinkedIn’s Top Voice – Badge of honour or mere hook?

      Social Media

      What did Edelweiss Mutual Fund's Radhika Gupta take away from Roger Federer's speech at Dartmouth College?

      What did Edelweiss Mutual Fund's Radhika Gupta take away from Roger Federer's speech at Dartmouth College?

      How it Works

      Google announces second edition of GNI Indian Languages Program to support news publishers

      Google announces second edition of GNI Indian Languages Program to support news publishers

      How it Works

      Over 80 percent businesses plan to invest in generative AI solutions within next 1–2 years: Report

      Over 80 percent businesses plan to invest in generative AI solutions within next 1–2 years: Report

      Social Media

      Bloody billboards campaign: Ad exec urges Cannes Lions, industry to break silence on Gaza

      Bloody billboards campaign: Ad exec urges Cannes Lions, industry to break silence on Gaza

      Social Media

      OML to expand its AI-powered influencer marketing tech Hypothesis globally

      OML to expand its AI-powered influencer marketing tech Hypothesis globally

      Social Media

      Osama Bin Lager sees unprecedented demand; UK Brewery temporarily shuts website and phone lines

      Osama Bin Lager sees unprecedented demand; UK Brewery temporarily shuts website and phone lines