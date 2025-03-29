AI as a Business Imperative: Industry leaders weigh its transformative impact

At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, experts from diverse sectors—including fintech, consumer goods, and marketing—agree on one fundamental truth: AI is not a singular entity but a complex, multifaceted force akin to a "many-headed hydra." At the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit 2025, industry leaders underscored the indispensable role AI plays in enhancing efficiency and effectiveness across business operations.

Ajay Dang, President and Head of Marketing at UltraTech, highlighted AI’s transformative impact on his company’s ability to serve millions of homes in record time. Speaking at the summit, he noted that AI has revolutionized B2B marketing by identifying critical organizational needs with unprecedented precision. "The true value lies in pinpointing key business priorities, and AI has made that process significantly easier," he said.

The fast-moving consumer goods sector has also seen AI-driven improvements. Vrijesh Nagathan, Chief Information & Digital Technology Officer at Marico Ltd, shared how the company has harnessed AI to refine supply chain planning, gain insights into shifting market dynamics, and translate those insights into actionable product innovations.

Kedar Ravangave, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kotak Mahindra Bank said that AI is a great enabler, but there's also a catch when it comes to financial data and how it's being used to build relationships with consumers. He acknowledged that the banking industry is undergoing a significant transformation from a reactive to a predictive approach.

According to him, "Traditionally, banks would analyze the data to determine the loan eligibility of its customer. However, now they are using AI to proactively partner with customers, by asking questions such as 'How can I support you?'"

AI has revolutionized the way banks interact with consumers, enabling productivity and personalized support to customers.

For Sundar Srinivasan, Vice President of Microsoft AI & Search, India has emerged as a leader in AI adoption, delivering substantial benefits both in cost efficiencies and business expansion. "Personalization, particularly in marketing, is an area where AI has become a critical enabler," he said, underscoring how AI helps brands tailor content to specific consumer preferences.

Anuradha Aggarwal, Director of User Growth and Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Pay, has witnessed AI-driven disruptions across telecom, consumer goods, and financial technology. She advised marketers to adopt an “agile and nimble” mindset to sustain long-term success. "Building deeper engagement with cutting-edge technologies is crucial for staying ahead," she emphasized.

Yet, as AI permeates more aspects of business, ethical concerns loom large. Ravangave warned that hyperlocalization—a major AI-driven trend in banking—comes with inherent risks. "It can either be magic or surveillance," he cautioned, adding that consumer trust is the linchpin of success. "If consumers feel they are being watched, it won’t work."

Ultimately, industry leaders concurred that AI must be an ally rather than an intruder. "As long as AI remains a tool for empowerment rather than one of intrusion, hyperlocalization will be effective," Ravangave concluded.

As AI continues to redefine industries, the consensus among experts is clear: harnessed responsibly, it is a powerful catalyst for efficiency, innovation, and growth.

