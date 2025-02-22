            
Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025: Industry leaders to discuss on AI-powered fact-checking in news

At the upcoming Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, a distinguished panel of media and technology executives will explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence in news verification. As AI-driven tools become increasingly integral to journalism, the discussion will examine their potential to enhance accuracy while addressing concerns over bias, transparency, and ethical implementation.

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2025 12:14 PM
With AI-driven tools becoming indispensable in newsrooms, this session will provide key insights into how technology can help combat misinformation while maintaining public trust in the media. (Photo: Unsplash)

Against the backdrop of mounting concerns over credibility and press freedom, news organizations and digital platforms continue to navigate the delicate balance between safeguarding accuracy and upholding free expression. At the second edition of the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, industry leaders will offer insights into how AI can be deployed responsibly, ensuring that efforts to combat misinformation do not inadvertently compromise journalistic integrity.

In an era of fast-paced digital news consumption, artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful tool to combat misinformation and uphold journalistic integrity. As India faces growing challenges from deepfake videos, manipulated narratives, and viral misinformation, AI-powered fact-checking is becoming a critical component of responsible journalism.

At the upcoming Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave 2025, a distinguished panel of media leaders and technology experts will delve into how AI is shaping the future of news verification. The discussion, titled 'AI-Powered Fact-Checking in News: Authenticity & Credibility', will explore AI’s ability to detect misinformation at scale while addressing ethical concerns, biases, and regulatory challenges.

The session will feature insights from leading industry figures, including Durga Raghunath, Head of News Partnerships, India and SE Asia at Google; Abhinav Bhatt, Senior Executive Editor, English News, NDTV.com; Jency Jacob, Managing Editor, BOOM; Jatin Gandhi, Executive Editor, Jagran New Media; and Pratyush Ranjan, Head of Digital Services, Multimedia, Social Media & Fact-Checking at PTI.

As artificial intelligence increasingly shapes the flow of information, the panel will examine its role in identifying and mitigating misinformation. At the Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, we will get an exclusive view from leading experts who will discuss AI’s impact on deepfake detection and content verification, raising pressing questions about whether AI-driven fact-checking can remain truly impartial — or if it risks entrenching biases in content moderation.

The discussions will also explore necessary safeguards in an era increasingly shaped by user-generated content and AI-driven disinformation. As artificial intelligence takes on a growing role in shaping public discourse, panelists will underscore the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and ethical implementation in newsrooms.

With AI-powered tools becoming indispensable in modern journalism, the session promises to provide a critical examination of how technology can reinforce trust in the media while combating the spread of falsehoods.


First Published on Feb 22, 2025 12:13 PM

