            
  • Home
  • special-coverage
  • cci-must-align-with-market-realities-leniency-program-exposes-collusion-rise-of-influencer-cartels-59894

CCI must align with market realities | Leniency program exposes collusion | Rise of influencer cartels

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2025 5:55 PM
CCI must align with market realities | Leniency program exposes collusion | Rise of influencer cartels
As the CCI wraps up its two-day raids and seizures at the offices of major media agencies and industry bodies, concerns are mounting over the scope and fairness of the probe.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

CCI must align with market realities, conduct industry research before any intervention: Stakeholders

While media agencies face scrutiny, broadcasters argue that any regulatory action should take into account the financial realities of operating premium television channels and marquee events.

CCI raids: Leniency Program blows the lid off media cartelization

The CCI also considers "plus factors," additional indicators beyond mere parallel behavior, such as suspicious timing of price changes or communication records that suggest coordinated actions.

Creativeland Asia vs WinZO: RMG firm told to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakhs

Storyboard18 had first reported the legal battle on March 5, titled “Creativeland Asia Takes WinZO to Court, Cries Foul Over Misuse of Creative Idea.”

The rise of Influencer Cartels: Gaming the system or just playing smart?

Influencers have long used engagement pods—private groups where members like, comment on, and share each other’s content—to boost their numbers. But as the industry evolves, so do the tactics.

Breaking: Madras HC refuses interim relief to RMG companies, sets final hearing for March 27

WinZO Games' request to be impleaded in the case was rejected, but the company was granted the liberty to file a fresh writ petition if desired.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


Tags
First Published on Mar 21, 2025 5:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

Special Coverage

Kiran Nadar adds MF Husain's 'Gram Yatra' to her collection for Rs 119 crore: Report

Kiran Nadar adds MF Husain's 'Gram Yatra' to her collection for Rs 119 crore: Report

Special Coverage

CCI raids spark hope for indie agencies | Finland happiest country | 'X' sues Indian government

CCI raids spark hope for indie agencies | Finland happiest country | 'X' sues Indian government

Special Coverage

How CCI cornered media giants | CCI raids: Storyboard18 speaks to senior adman | India AdEx to be affected amidst CCI probe

How CCI cornered media giants | CCI raids: Storyboard18 speaks to senior adman | India AdEx to be affected amidst CCI probe

Special Coverage

SC 28% GST gaming case | CCI raids ad agencies | Dream11's star-studded IPL campaign

SC 28% GST gaming case | CCI raids ad agencies | Dream11's star-studded IPL campaign

Special Coverage

Press Council reports 'paid news' cases | Lawyers to face-off for 28% GST gaming case | Murthy on AI

Press Council reports 'paid news' cases | Lawyers to face-off for 28% GST gaming case | Murthy on AI

Special Coverage

IPL ad ban | Broadcasting Services Bill gains momentum | IIM placements remain strong

IPL ad ban | Broadcasting Services Bill gains momentum | IIM placements remain strong

Special Coverage

Businesses gear up for DPDP Rules | Delhi HC hears ANI case | Non-alcoholic beverage boom

Businesses gear up for DPDP Rules | Delhi HC hears ANI case | Non-alcoholic beverage boom