CCI must align with market realities | Leniency program exposes collusion | Rise of influencer cartels

CCI must align with market realities, conduct industry research before any intervention: Stakeholders
While media agencies face scrutiny, broadcasters argue that any regulatory action should take into account the financial realities of operating premium television channels and marquee events.
CCI raids: Leniency Program blows the lid off media cartelization
The CCI also considers "plus factors," additional indicators beyond mere parallel behavior, such as suspicious timing of price changes or communication records that suggest coordinated actions.
Creativeland Asia vs WinZO: RMG firm told to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 50 lakhs
Storyboard18 had first reported the legal battle on March 5, titled “Creativeland Asia Takes WinZO to Court, Cries Foul Over Misuse of Creative Idea.”
The rise of Influencer Cartels: Gaming the system or just playing smart?
Influencers have long used engagement pods—private groups where members like, comment on, and share each other’s content—to boost their numbers. But as the industry evolves, so do the tactics.
Breaking: Madras HC refuses interim relief to RMG companies, sets final hearing for March 27
WinZO Games' request to be impleaded in the case was rejected, but the company was granted the liberty to file a fresh writ petition if desired.
