P&G Hygiene cuts ad spend to ₹430 cr | TRAI unveils property rating framework

P&G Hygiene reduces advertising budget to ₹430 cr in FY25
The company, which markets brands such as Whisper, Vicks and Old Spice, continues to maintain significant market presence, though the pullback in advertising spend signals a focus on cost optimisation and margin protection in a slower-growth phase.
Dish TV reports ₹94.53 crore loss in June quarter; Revenue down nearly 28%
Dish TV’s balance sheet remains under severe pressure, with accumulated losses exceeding its equity share capital, resulting in a negative net worth.
KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International sees 90% drop in Q1 FY26 profit to Rs 2.2 crore
The Quick Service Chain operator's revenue from operations rose by 11% year-on-year from Rs 1,222 crore in Q1 FY25 to Rs 1,357 crore.
TRAI issues India's first property rating framework for digital connectivity
The manual, developed under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, establishes a uniform assessment methodology for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs). It also serves as a reference for property managers and service providers to plan, implement, and maintain future-ready digital infrastructure.
Parle Agro takes PepsiCo to Delhi HC over use of ‘Fizz’ on 7Up label
According to the suit, PepsiCo had earlier used the term ‘Extra Fizz’ descriptively alongside 7Up. However, Parle Agro alleges that in recent packaging, 7Up’s branding has been minimized while ‘Fizz’ has been prominently highlighted—closely resembling the packaging style of Appy Fizz.
