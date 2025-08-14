Ad budget slashed: Patanjali Foods spends only ₹64 crore in Q1 FY26

ADVERTISEMENT
FMCG brand Patanjali Foods on Thursday announced its first-quarter results for the fiscal year 2026. Baba Ramdev-led company reported a 31.3% decline in its consolidated profit during the quarter, while its revenue from operations and total expenses rose significantly.
According to the Q1 earnings report of Patanjali Foods, the profit dropped from Rs 262.7 crore in the June quarter 2024 to Rs 180.3 crore in the same period this year.
On the other hand, the revenue from operations of the company increased to Rs 8,899 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 7177 crore in Q1 FY25. The company's expenses also witnessed a rise of 26.6% YoY to Rs 8,664 crore in Q1 FY26. Patanjali Foods' advertisement and promotions expenses stood at Rs 64.47 crore, and accounted for 0.72% of revenue from operations. However, on Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) basis, the compnay slashed its ad expenses by 80.3%. In Q4 FY25, the Haridwar-based firm spent Rs 325 crore on brand building.
According to the stock exchange filing, Food & other FMCG, and Home and Personal Care (HPC) segments accounted for 25.56% of the revenue from operation in Q1 FY26. HPC Segment contributed 7.10% to the revenues with EBITDA Margins at 18.70%. The edible oil revenue increased by 25.3% to Rs 6,685 crore during the quarter.
Total Income of Rs 8,912.69 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 23.75% YoY increase from Rs 7,202.36 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company, with a footprint in 27 countries, achieved Rs 39.34 crore in export revenue in the quarter ended on 30 June, 2025.
In the Food and Other FMCG segment, the Company’s products continue to generate demand in the overseas market, leading to exports to 16 countries in the current quarter with Ghee, Biscuit, Juices, Textured Soya Protein, Staples, and registering continued demand.
Meanwhile, the company on Thursday re-appointed Ramdev as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company, who was liable to retire by rotation.
Further, the company has also appointed Durga Shanker Mishra as an additional (Non- Executive Independent) director of the Company with effect from August 14, 2025. Baghrai Majhi has also been appointed as an additional Non-Executive- Non-Independent) Nominee director (nominated by Life Insurance Corporation of India) of the company with effect from 14 August.