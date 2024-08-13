SC drops contempt of court charges against Patanjali, Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna

The Supreme Court of India shut the contempt of court charges against Patanjali Ayurved and its founders Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday.
The bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah on Tuesday closed the contempt of court proceedings.
Earlier, the top court restricted Ramdev and Balkrishna over misleading advertisements against evidence-based medicine. However, they breached their statement that they would not telecast or publish misleading ads.
Both the founders had sought pardon from the top court for the breach. They also published apologies in the newspapers. Ramdev had also apologized in a press conference. The court had warned them to abide by the terms of their undertakings given in the court.
In February, the SC imposed a temporary ban on such ads and issued contempt of court notices to Patanjali and Balkrishna.
Initially, the court focused on Patanjali's misleading ads but later its radar covered ads by all consumer goods companies and unethical practices in modern medicines.
The SC had also warned social media influencers and celebrities that they would be equally liable if they were found endorsing products or services in misleading ads.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had filed a case against Patanjali against the smear ad campaign on the COVID-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.