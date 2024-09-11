Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation onboards L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as advertising partner

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, formerly known as L&T Switchgear, has partnered with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, a part of Publicis Groupe India, as its new advertising agency.

Directed by filmmaker Ashim Ahluwalia and featuring an anthem by musician Shankar Mahadevan, the film takes the viewer on a journey through houses, hospitals, agricultural lands and various geographies to show how L&T Switchgearhas contributed to the country’s growth through its partnerships and products, stated the company.

Rajat Abbi, VP-Global Marketing, CMO, Schneider Electric India said, “Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, Formerly L&T Switchgear, boasts a remarkable 70+ year legacy in powering the electrical industry and resonating with the heartbeat of the nation. Despite the name change, our core identity remains unchanged – it's only the trust of our customers and partners that now carries a new name. Collaborating with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we're happy that the team aligned with our values and helped us bring our vision to life. Effective storytelling is pivotal to any campaign, and our new brand film weaves together our entire journey and our key offering, beautifully. We eagerly anticipate the creativity that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will bring to the table next.”

Rohit Malkani, Chief Creative Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “One doesn’t often get to work with a musical genius, a renowned filmmaker and a voice that has moved millions, all in one TVC! That’s precisely what Lauritz Knudsen offered us in terms of an opportunity. The film has really been the icing on the cake after a toughly contested pitch. The challenge was to not just establish the new name and identity strongly but also tell the story of L&T Switchgear and its journey in building India. The result is a seamless piece of storytelling, weaving all practices in one symphony.”

Atin Wahal, Executive Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “It is our privilege to partner with Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, a brand with a rich 70-year legacy in India, at this pivotal stage of their rebranding journey. At L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we prioritise understanding our client’s business and delivering impactful results. This campaign underscores the brand’s legacy of trust while highlighting its continuous evolution towards a brighter future. The campaign is reassuring, uplifting and beautifully integrates the core values of both the brands.”

The campaign has been rolled out across TV and digital platforms, ensuring broad reach and engagement. It also includes a partnership with India’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.