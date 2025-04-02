Publicis Media bags LinkedIn's global media mandate

ADVERTISEMENT
Online professional platform LinkedIn has handed over the global media mandate responsibilities to Publicis Media, Publicis Groupe's global media agency, stated an Adweek report.
The responsibilities of Publicis Media will be to look into the platform's media planning and buying efforts.
This appointment comes post a week after LinkedIn named R/GA as its global strategic creative agency for LinkedIn Ads.
In 2024, as per the COMvergence report, Omnicom Media Group won over $183 million worth of new business value, while Publicis Media Group reported a over $71 million new business value. COMvergence assessed 157 account moves and retentions in India, with total estimated media spend reaching $1.1 billion.