            

Publicis Media bags LinkedIn's global media mandate

The responsibilities of Publicis Media will be to look into the platform's media planning and buying efforts.

By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2025 9:36 AM
This appointment comes post a week after LinkedIn named R/GA as its global strategic creative agency for LinkedIn Ads. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Online professional platform LinkedIn has handed over the global media mandate responsibilities to Publicis Media, Publicis Groupe's global media agency, stated an Adweek report.

This appointment comes post a week after LinkedIn named R/GA as its global strategic creative agency for LinkedIn Ads.

In 2024, as per the COMvergence report, Omnicom Media Group won over $183 million worth of new business value, while Publicis Media Group reported a over $71 million new business value. COMvergence assessed 157 account moves and retentions in India, with total estimated media spend reaching $1.1 billion.


First Published on Apr 2, 2025 9:36 AM

