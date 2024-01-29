comScore

Unilever Indonesia's Sandeep Kohli returns to join Aditya Birla's Novel Jewels as CEO

It is speculated that Kohli’s appointment will play a crucial role in ABG’s ambition.

Jan 29, 2024
He joined the company in 1993 as a sales and marketing management trainee at HUL and eventually took on mandates in London and several regions across Asia. (Image taken from LinkedIn)

Aditya Birla Group (ABG) has appointed Sandeep Kohli as the CEO of Novel Jewels, according to industry sources.

As per reports, Kohli will take up the new role in April 2024. He had handled different mandates at Unilever (UL), the latest being the General Manager and Beauty & Wellbeing Director at Unilever Indonesia. He has also been a board member in the UL board in markets such as India, Indonesia and also North Africa, Middle East, Turkey and Russia region. He joined the company in 1993 as a sales and marketing management trainee at HUL and eventually took on mandates in London and several regions across Asia.

Kohli has shifted from the FMCG sector to India’s growing gems and jewellery sector.

In the global FMCG industry, Kohli known for his expertise in strategy development, innovation, P&L management, digital marketing, organisational design and people development.


