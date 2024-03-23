comScore            

      Leverage.biz appoints Aakash Educational Services' Sushant Kumar as chief marketing officer

      Sushant Kumar was previously the CMO of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL).

      By  Storyboard18Mar 23, 2024 12:53 PM
      Sushant Kumar has also had previous stints at Snapdeal and Lendingkart leading their marketing efforts.

      Leverage.biz, which runs flagship brands LeverageEdu, Fly Finance, and Fly Homes, has appointed former Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) CMO Sushant Kumar as its chief marketing officer. Kumar has also had previous stints at Snapdeal and Lendingkart leading their marketing efforts.

      "Thrilled to have Sushant onboard. I have enjoyed the richness of his granularity, which is very much ‘the Leverage DNA’, & that’s why everyone in the leadership is excited to team up with him! Over the last few years, Sushant has proved his mettle while building in the most-watched spaces. He is a rockstar, and I look forward to building Leverage together with him in its next phase!” said Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and chief executive officer of Leverage.Biz.

      This is Leverage’s 2nd announcement of addition to the C-suite after Ex-Amex & Apple Arjun Mehta’s appointment as CFO in January this year.

      “I am excited to join the Leverage rocketship. I have been a big fan of Leverage as a business and a brand, having seen it as an outsider. I am excited to join Akshay & team as we go along on this journey to cement Leverage’s position in the industry as a student-first brand loved by millions across the globe.”, said newly appointed Kumar.


