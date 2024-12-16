            
Arvind Ltd appoints Gurpreet Singh Bhatia as CEO & President of Advanced Materials Division

Gurpreet Singh Bhatia has held senior leadership roles, including MD & CEO of Livguard Energy, where he drove business growth, innovation, and operational excellence, and vice president – B2B at Castrol India, managing key business portfolios and strategic partnerships.

By  Storyboard18Dec 16, 2024 8:25 AM
Gurpreet Singh Bhatia also gained international exposure during his tenure with Shell, where he honed his expertise in global energy markets and operational strategies, stated the company in a statement.

Gurpreet Singh Bhatia has been appointed as “CEO & President” of Advanced Materials Division of Arvind Ltd.

Bhatia, BE in mechanical engineering by qualification, brings over 33 years of diverse experience in the oil, energy, and manufacturing sectors. He has held senior leadership roles, including MD & CEO of Livguard Energy, where he drove business growth, innovation, and operational excellence, and vice president – B2B at Castrol India, managing key business portfolios and strategic partnerships.

He also gained international exposure during his tenure with Shell, where he honed his expertise in global energy markets and operational strategies, stated the company in a statement. His career spans sales, marketing, brand building, and operational leadership across global and multicultural teams, with contributions in energy transition, OEM marketing, and channel management. He has also led new market entries, global contract negotiations, and largescale organizational transformations.


First Published on Dec 16, 2024 8:23 AM

