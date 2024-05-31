Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as Airtel Business CEO

Sharat Sinha, who led Check Point Software Technologies as president, Asia-Pacific and Japan, has been appointed by Bharti Airtel as chief executive officer for Airtel Business. Sinha will report to Gopal Vittal and will be a part of Airtel management board. His role will be effective starting June 3.

In June 2023, Ajay Chitkara, who led Airtel Business , Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm as CEO stepped down. Following this, Bharti Airtel restructured leadership at Airtel Business by dividing it into three segments — Global business led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers led by Ashish Arora, stated an Indian Express report.

Sinha began his career at VSNL and went on to work across Ericsson, Cisco, Tellabs, Palo Alto Network, Vmware and Riverwood Capital.