Dentsu appoints Sujit Vaidya as chief financial officer for South Asia

Dentsu has announced the appointment of Sujit Vaidya as the chief financial officer (CFO) for South Asia, effective December 1, 2023.

In this role, Vaidya will partner with dentsu’s business teams across South Asia to orchestrate the financial strategy and steer the finance function. He will also shape the financial narrative of dentsu's evolving business model and contribute significantly to the network's growth and innovation trajectory.

Vaidya steps into the role previously held by Asha Suvarna, who left dentsu to pursue new opportunities in September this year. He reports to Harsha Razdan, chief executive officer, dentsu, South Asia, and Paul Koppelman, CFO APAC, dentsu.

Vaidya brings over 30 years of experience as a certified Chartered Accountant, having previously served as CFO for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India and Disney in India. His illustrious career includes pivotal roles at organizations such as P&G, BCG, and BP where he has consistently played a key role in financial success and strategic direction. Beyond his impressive financial acumen, Sujit has been a catalyst for collaboration, building high-performance cultures, and empowering leadership teams.

Commenting on Vaidya's appointment, Harsha Razdan said, “Sujit's appointment aligns seamlessly with our vision for financial excellence and strategic foresight. His strategic acumen and financial leadership will play a crucial role in realizing our ambitious goal of achieving 50% of revenue from Customer Experience (CX) by 2026. We eagerly anticipate leveraging Sujit's expertise on this exciting journey towards continued growth and success.”