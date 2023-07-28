Disney+Hotstar ropes in Google’s Dhruv Dhawan as head of ads

Disney+Hotstar has brought Dhruv Dhawan on board as head of ads. Dhawan, who was previously with Google as industry lead - FMCG and CPG D2C, in his new role will be responsible for driving advertising revenues at Disney+ Hotstar.
He will also look into developing the long-term vision and define the strategic direction of the sales organization to achieve volume targets.
During his stint at Google, Dhawan’s role involved working closely on business, marketing, product areas across large FMCG players. Dhawan comes with an experience of 22 years and started his career at Electrolux Kelvinator. He has also worked at companies like Bharti Airtel and Accenture.