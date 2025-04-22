            
Ex-Hero MotoCorp CHRO Rachna Kumar joins TVS Motor as VP-HR

Kumar took charge last week and will report directly to Anandakrishnan R, Group Head – HR at TVS Motor.

By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2025 9:28 AM
Kumar’s experience spans organisations like Whirlpool Corporation (8 years), Coca-Cola, Tata Trent, Castrol, Philips, and Amul.

Rachna Kumar, who stepped down as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) at Hero MotoCorp in February 2025, has now joined TVS Motor Company as Vice President – Human Resources. Reportedly, Kumar took charge last week and will report directly to Anandakrishnan R, Group Head – HR at TVS Motor.

Kumar’s move marks a notable shift between two of India’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturers. She joined Hero MotoCorp in January 2024, but exited after just over a year. Her move to TVS brings her into the fold of a direct competitor, at a time when both companies are doubling down on EV transitions, global expansion, and people-led transformation.

Backed by 24 years of HR leadership across Indian and multinational firms, Kumar’s experience spans organisations like Whirlpool Corporation (8 years), Coca-Cola, Tata Trent, Castrol, Philips, and Amul. Her cross-sectoral exposure is expected to bring strategic depth to talent development and culture-building at TVS.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp has already moved to fill the leadership gap, appointing Jyoti Singh, currently HR head for R&D, as Deputy CHRO. Singh, who joined the company in 2022, is seen as a key player in Hero's HR succession strategy.

Hero MotoCorp had earlier announced the exit of CEO Niranjan Gupta, who is set to step down on April 30. Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director – Operations, will take over as Acting CEO, marking a period of interim leadership as the company realigns its executive structure.


First Published on Apr 22, 2025 9:28 AM

