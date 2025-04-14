            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • icc-mens-cricket-committee-re-appoints-sourav-ganguly-as-its-chairperson-62196

ICC men's Cricket Committee re-appoints Sourav Ganguly as its Chairperson

In 2021, Sourav Ganguly had first been appointed as the committee's chairperson, replacing former cricketer and coach Anil Kumble who had served for a period of three years.

By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2025 9:35 AM
ICC men's Cricket Committee re-appoints Sourav Ganguly as its Chairperson
In 2024, Ganguly was named as Director of Cricket for JSW Sports. In his role, Ganguly would spearhead all cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals Men’s IPL and Women’s WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals that plays in the SA20 League in South Africa. (Image Source: Cricket Country)

On April 13, ICC men's Cricket Committee announced that it has re-appointed former India captain Sourav Ganguly as its chairperson. Former international cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman too has been roped in once again as one of the panel members.

In 2021, Ganguly had first been appointed as the committee's chairperson, where he had replaced former cricketers, commentator and coach Anil Kumble, who had served for a period of three years.

Besides Ganguly and Laxman, former Afghanistan cricketer Hamid Hassan, former Barbadian cricketer and coach Desmond Haynes, South African cricketer Temba Bavuma, and England cricketer Jonathan Trott were appointed to the committee, stated a PTI report.

In 2024, Ganguly was named as Director of Cricket for JSW Sports. In his role, Ganguly would spearhead all cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals Men’s IPL and Women’s WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals that plays in the SA20 League in South Africa.

Ganguly joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where he worked alongside coach Ricky Ponting, and later continued with the Capitals as Director of Cricket.


Tags
First Published on Apr 14, 2025 8:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

NODWIN Gaming appoints Shefali Johnson as Comic Con India’s CEO

NODWIN Gaming appoints Shefali Johnson as Comic Con India’s CEO

Brand Makers

Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh backtracks, deletes post accusing HUL-owned Lakmé of 'copying' and 'backbiting'

Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh backtracks, deletes post accusing HUL-owned Lakmé of 'copying' and 'backbiting'

Brand Makers

ONDC appoints 8 interim members to executive committee after CEO Thampy Koshy's resignation

ONDC appoints 8 interim members to executive committee after CEO Thampy Koshy's resignation

Brand Makers

From Talent Factories to Open Markets: Why FMCG giants are looking outside for CXO hires

From Talent Factories to Open Markets: Why FMCG giants are looking outside for CXO hires

Brand Makers

Sunscreen showdown: Honasa's Ghazal Alagh takes a jab at HUL-owned Lakmé

Sunscreen showdown: Honasa's Ghazal Alagh takes a jab at HUL-owned Lakmé

Brand Makers

Havas India appoints Prashanth Challapalli as Chief Digital & Innovation Officer of Havas Creative Network India

Havas India appoints Prashanth Challapalli as Chief Digital & Innovation Officer of Havas Creative Network India

Brand Makers

Lodha brothers settle brand dispute: Macrotech emerges as sole owner

Lodha brothers settle brand dispute: Macrotech emerges as sole owner

Brand Makers

Riot Games' Marketing Lead - India & South Asia Ashish Gupta quits

Riot Games' Marketing Lead - India & South Asia Ashish Gupta quits