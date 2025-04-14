ICC men's Cricket Committee re-appoints Sourav Ganguly as its Chairperson

ADVERTISEMENT
On April 13, ICC men's Cricket Committee announced that it has re-appointed former India captain Sourav Ganguly as its chairperson. Former international cricketer and commentator VVS Laxman too has been roped in once again as one of the panel members.
In 2021, Ganguly had first been appointed as the committee's chairperson, where he had replaced former cricketers, commentator and coach Anil Kumble, who had served for a period of three years.
Besides Ganguly and Laxman, former Afghanistan cricketer Hamid Hassan, former Barbadian cricketer and coach Desmond Haynes, South African cricketer Temba Bavuma, and England cricketer Jonathan Trott were appointed to the committee, stated a PTI report.
In 2024, Ganguly was named as Director of Cricket for JSW Sports. In his role, Ganguly would spearhead all cricketing properties owned by JSW Sports, including the Delhi Capitals Men’s IPL and Women’s WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals that plays in the SA20 League in South Africa.
Ganguly joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where he worked alongside coach Ricky Ponting, and later continued with the Capitals as Director of Cricket.