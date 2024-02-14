Indian-origin CEO Amit Midha to lead Saudi Arabia's $100 billion firm, Alat

A former Dell chief and Indian-origin executive, Amit Midha has been appointed as the global chief executive officer of Saudi Arabia's recently formed Public Investment Fund company Alat.

Midha, who graduated from Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya with a degree in industrial engineering, joined Dell in 1995 and has held various leadership positions in sales, marketing, and corporate strategy organizations in the Americas, APJ and Greater China region. He has also served as the chair for Global Emerging Markets business and Global Public Business Council within Dell. Prior to joining Dell, Amit worked for Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company, in Mumbai, India.

Chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the $100 billion firm, Alat, is targeting the creation of 39,000 direct jobs in Saudi Arabia and a $9.3 billion contribution to GDP by 2030. The company is launching with more than 30 product categories including robotics, computing and digital entertainment, as well as advanced heavy machinery.

Midha said Alat’s “mandate is to transform the global industries of electronics and advanced industrials by creating a sustainable manufacturing hub leveraging the Kingdom’s solar, wind and green hydrogen clean energy.”

He added: “We will passionately use technology to transform business by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and Industry 4.0 best-practices for manufacturing."