MediBuddy’s marketing chief Saibal Biswas steps down after nearly 3-year stint

Saibal Biswas has exited his role as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing & Partnerships at MediBuddy. Biswas stepped down in early April, though his next professional move remains under wraps.
Joining MediBuddy in June 2022, Biswas was at the helm of some of the brand’s most recognizable campaigns, to build brand recall.
A strong advocate of innovation, Biswas also drove MediBuddy’s AI-led personalised marketing strategy, helping the platform better connect with its growing user base in an increasingly competitive space.
An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Biswas comes with over 20 years of experience spanning consumer goods, tech, and digital media. His career includes leadership roles at Godrej Consumer Products, CavinKare, Philips India and Amazon India, where he led marketing for devices like Kindle and Fire TV Stick.
He also had stints at Hopscotch and Disney+ Hotstar, where he was Vice President - Marketing & Growth for International Business, focused on scaling viewership among the Indian diaspora in the US, UK, and Canada.
His departure comes at a time when MediBuddy continues to expand its footprint in the digital health space.