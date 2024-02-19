Meta’s Archana Vohra joins Google as managing director - payments and commerce, Asia Pacific

Archana Vohra has been onboarded by Google as managing director - payments and commerce, Asia Pacific. Previously, Vohra worked at Meta as senior director - global business group mid market and SMB.
During her stint at Meta, her portfolio or teams included account management, business development, agency sales and program management. She was responsible for driving the majority of the monetization across all business verticals spanning emerging and mature clients for Meta in India.
At Amazon, Vohra led GMV and monetization across $M Enterprise brands, startups and young sellers. Her portfolio included responsibility for revenue, business marketing, large partnerships, data quality, business analytics and services at Amazon India.
Vohra started her career at New Delhi Television, Adlabs, Times Internet and Amazon.