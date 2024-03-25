Noise's chief marketing officer Gaurav Mehta quits

Gaurav Mehta, who led Noise as the chief marketing officer, has moved on from the company. Noise, a connected lifestyle tech brand, appointed Mehta as its chief marketing officer in March 2023.

His mandate was to fortify Noise's overall effort to expand as an organisation and the appointment was in line with the brand’s strategic step to sustain its profitable growth and cement its position as a market leader. In his role as chief marketing officer, Mehta was leading the marketing function through strategic initiatives to reinforce the brand and fuel revenue growth.

Utsav Malhotra, who is the chief operating officer at Noise, is currently overseeing the company's business strategy, operations, and marketing initiatives.

Mehta has a career spanning over two decades. Prior to joining Noise, he led the marketing function at key organisations across sectors such as technology, IT and online gaming. He has been associated with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, CarDekho and Zupee.

In December 2023, Noise raised $10 million from US-based audio equipment major Bose Corporation in a deal that valued the Gurgaon-based company at around $420 million. Founded by Gaurav and Amit Khatri in 2014, Noise has become a leading brand in the wearables category. At the time of the Bose deal, Gaurav Khatri, CEO and co-founder of Noise, said, “This isn't just about funding; it's about synergy: two tech giants, united by a passion for innovation, coming together to reimagine the future of smart wearables."

He added, “Think premium-segment products, cutting-edge tech, and a commitment to democratising the best possible experience… We're talking about unlocking new markets, pushing boundaries, and making some serious Noise in the world."