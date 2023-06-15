Pearson’s Siddharth Banerjee joins UNIVO as CEO

Online program management company UNIVO has brought Siddharth Banerjee on board as the chief executive officer and a member of the board.

Banerjee, who has more than two decades experience started his internship at Citi India and then he moved to McCann Worldgroup to pursue his second internship. From here, he joined Reckitt Benckiser as regional sales manager, and at General Mills, he held the post of an area sales manager.

He started his career at Unilever as an area sales manager, then he moved up the ranks as the national marketing manager. Then, he held the positions of regional marketing director and general manager and global category director. He went on to lead Unilever as the country marketing director and board member.

Banerjee then joined Vodafone as the SVP - marketing and he got promoted as the EVP - marketing / head - mWomen Global Acceleration Unit. He joined the technology company Facebook as country director - global business group and then was the country director - global sales organisation. He joined Games 24x7 as the executive sponsor and then was the chief revenue and marketing officer. At the learning company Pearson’s, his journey started with handling the global advisory network of Pearson Ventures. Then, he led the company as the managing director and SVP.