PNB MetLife appoints Mahendra Munot as chief operations officer

PNB MetLife, one of the life insurance companies in India, announced the appointment of Mahendra Munot as chief operations officer (COO).

Munot brings more than two decades of experience in the life insurance industry to his role. Since joining PNB MetLife in 2015, he has served in various leadership roles including Director of Technical Operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mahendra as the Chief Operating Officer of PNB MetLife," said Sameer Bansal, managing director and chief executive officer of PNB MetLife. "His proven leadership, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our vision of delivering unparalleled value to our customers. His appointment will further strengthen our operational capabilities and drive sustainable growth."

Munot said, "I am honoured to be at the helm of the Operations team at PNB MetLife. I am committed to working closely with our team to enhance efficiency, customer centricity, and seamless service to our valued customers.”