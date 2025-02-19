Pradip Dayanand Kothari resigns as Chairman of KICL

ADVERTISEMENT
Pradip Dayanand Kothari has resigned as Chairman and Director of Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL). As per the company, the resignation is effective February 18.
Kothari in his resignation letter stated, "As I enter later stages of my career, I have come to recognize the demands of my role, while rewarding are becoming increasingly challenging to balance with my personal health and well-being. At my current stage in life, I have realized that the physical and mental demands of overseeing the day-to-day operations of such a dynamic organization require more energy and stamina than I am able to consistently give. After much contemplation, I believe steeping down is the responsible and necessary choice for both the company and myself."
Kothari further added that the decision comes from a personal reflection and a desire to make a way for a new leadership that can bring new perspectives and vitality required.
KICL, originally incorporated on July 1, 1970, as Kothari (Madras) Ltd, has been engaged in the manufacturing and trading of fertilizers for over seven decades. The company specializes in the production and marketing of fertilizers, trading of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) mixtures, and the distribution of plant protection chemicals, micronutrients, and growth promoters.
KICL has played a significant role in supporting India’s agricultural sector, providing essential agricultural inputs to enhance crop productivity. The company’s future leadership transition will be closely watched as it continues to navigate industry challenges and opportunities.