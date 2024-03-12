comScore            

SpiceJet's Shilpa Bhatia and Arun Kashyap resign

Shilpa Bhatia and Arun Kashyap, who are likely to start their own charter airline business, March 31 will be their last working day at SpiceJet.

By  Storyboard18Mar 12, 2024 12:25 PM
In February, SpiceJet announced its plan to cut down on its workforce. Around 1,400 employees, which constitutes 15 percent of the total workforce are likely to be given the pink slip. (Image sourced via CNBC-TV18)

Amidst SpiceJet's revival attempt, Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, and Arun Kashyap, chief operating officer have resigned.

Bhatia and Kashyap, who are likely to start their own charter airline business, as per ET, March 31 will be their last working day.

In 2022, Kashyap had joined Air India as chief transformation officer. He joined back Spice Jet in less than a year, stated the report. Earlier, he was the chief program and transformation officer of the low-cost airline. His experience spans across Jet Airways and Oman Air.

In February, SpiceJet announced its plan to cut down on its workforce. Around 1,400 employees, which constitutes 15 percent of the total workforce are likely to be given the pink slip.

Confirmed by SpiceJet officials, the layoffs are for aligning company wide costs with operational requirements. This move comes in the wake of a salary bill of Rs 60 crore, which the cash-strapped company is struggling with.


First Published on Mar 12, 2024 12:25 PM

