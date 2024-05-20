Tata Digital CEO Naveen Tahilyani rejigs Tata Neu executive team

Naveen Tahilyani, chief executive officer of Tata Digital, has revamped the executive team of its Neu super app, stated an ET report.

The new structure, which will be effective starting May 20, will have Gaurav Motwani as the new chief product officer, and Hardeep Singh Guru as the chief financial officer.

Modan Saha, who led Tata Digital’s fintech business as its CEO is moving to Tata Sons. Bhanu Pathak, Shoumyan Biswas and Gaurav Porwal will step down after serving their notice period. They were brought on board by former president Mukesh Bansal.

Pratik Pal, who had served as the CEO of Tata Neu too is moving back to Tata Sons. Pal's exit from Tata Neu came at a time when Tata Digital had been experiencing several top-level exits over the past months.