The Hershey Company promotes Luigi Mirri to general manager, India

The Hershey Company, a leading global snacking company and the largest producer of quality chocolates in North America, announced the appointment of Luigi Mirri as general manager, India effective January 1, 2024. Currently serving as the general manager of APAC, Mirri will expand his responsibilities to include India.

In his current role as general manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, he will keep his team focused on consumers and customers and smoothly integrated multiple business units into a cohesive region. Notably, he spearheaded the expansion of the brand footprint in critical markets, such as Australia, fostered a strong relationship with 7-Eleven convenience stores, played a pivotal role in fostering stability in Hershey Korea and set Hershey Philippines and Thailand on a multi-year double-digit growth trajectory. Prior to joining The Hershey Company five years ago, Mirri was based in India with another confection company where he held key leadership positions and dedicated substantial time to business operations.

Rohit Grover, president, International The Hershey Company, said, "Both India and APAC play crucial roles in shaping our company's future. Our business in India, in particular, is growing, and a strategically important market for the future. Luigi’s outstanding track record in steering growth for large enterprises, driving profitability, and turnarounds, will guide his leadership as we continue to tap our desired growth and unlock new potential."