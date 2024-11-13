The hidden story behind Zomato's name revealed by CEO Deepinder Goyal

ADVERTISEMENT
Recently, Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, revealed the quirky inspiration behind the platform's name on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show.
Appearing alongside his wife Grecia Munoz (now Gia Goyal) and Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy, Goyal responded to a question that has intrigued fans and users alike.
Host Kapil Sharma set the stage with his characteristic humour, asking Goyal about the name's origin. "We've heard of 'potato' and 'tomato,' but what does 'Zomato' mean?" Kapil quipped, referencing an ad that featured cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth in a debate over the correct pronunciation of "Zomato."
With a grin, Goyal explained the backstory. "It comes from "tomayto, tomahto, whatever you want to call it - we wanted that name as the dot-com, but we couldn't get that domain - tomayto-tohmato dot-com," he explained. "So, we slightly tweaked it and we got "Zomato dot-com," he concluded.
Goyal added, "I won't reveal whether it is 'Zo-may-to' or 'Zo-mah-to,' I'll leave that to you."
Very recently, Goyal announced a new app feature in Zomato, called "Food Rescue." The initiative aims to repurpose food that would otherwise go to waste due to customer cancellations. Users can purchase the cancelled orders at discounted rates.