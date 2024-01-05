Priya Nair takes over as Unilever's Business Group President, Beauty and Wellbeing

Indian-origin executive and a Hindustan Unilever marketer, Priya Nair takes over as Business Group President - Beauty and Wellbeing for global FMCG juggernaut Unilever.

As President, Beauty and Wellbeing Priya will oversee the €12 billion business, which comprises four key pillars: Hair Care, Skin Care, Prestige Beauty, and Health and Wellbeing (Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements).

Nair has been building successful brands that engage consumers for the past 28 years, with experience in building and shaping categories, turning around underperforming businesses and leading diverse cross functional teams that achieve strong results.

Nair joined Hindustan Unilever in 1995 and began building a foundational understanding of consumer products across Home, Beauty, and Personal Care in various roles within sales and marketing. While in Hindustan Unilever she led the Beauty & Personal Care and Homecare business. As Head of Homecare, she led the turnaround of the business and the portfolio and cost transformation to build a more sustainable, future fit business.

Prior to becoming President, Beauty & Wellbeing, Priya was the Global Chief Marketing Officer for the Beauty & Wellbeing business. She was responsible for global revenue growth and profit, brand equity management, brand building, global innovation programme delivery and digital marketing transformation.

Recognised amongst the most influential women in business for multiple years in India, Nair has been an Independent Director on the company board of a publicly listed Indian company, an ASCI board member, member of multiple government bodies with public private partnerships and has led industry forums like MMA India.

Career Graph

2024: Business Group President, Beauty & Wellbeing

2022: Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing

2021: Executive Director & EVP South Asia – Beauty & Personal Care for Hindustan Unilever

2014: Executive Director South Asia – leading Home Care for Hindustan Unilever

2012: Appointed to Hindustan Unilever Management Board to lead Beauty & Personal Care