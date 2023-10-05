comScore

upGrad’s Mayank Kumar moves on from India Edtech Consortium

Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PhysicsWallah, an edtech company will succeed Mayank Kumar.

Mayank Kumar had been leading IEC since 2022 alongside Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju’s, an edtech company.

Mayank Kumar, who leads upGrad, an education company as the co-founder and managing director has stepped down as chairperson from India Edtech Consortium (IEC).

IEC , established in January 2022, is a self-regulatory body to address consumer complaints pertaining to the edtech sector. Kumar had been leading IEC since 2022 alongside Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of Byju’s, an edtech company.

Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PhysicsWallah, an edtech company will succeed Kumar, as reported by Moneycontrol.

Kumar started his career at Tata Strategic Management Group and went on to work at companies like The Parthenon Group, Bertelsmann India Investments, and has been the board member at iNurture education solution.


