Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain joins AI firm G42 as chief executive officer

Manu Kumar Jain, who led Xiaomi Technology as global vice president, has joined G42, an Abu Dhabi based artificial intelligence firm as chief executive officer. He will play a role in helping the firm expand its footprint in the Indian market, stated a media report.

Jain started his career at Headstrong and went on to work across Tata Administrative Services, McKinsey & Company, Jabong and Hungama. He holds a post graduate diploma in business management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

When Xiaomi was alleged to have violated the foreign exchange rules, Jain went through interrogation at the hands of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stated a report.