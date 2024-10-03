25 percent mobile consumers plan to spend over Rs 50,000 this festive season: Glance’s Festive Report

As India gears up for the festive season, Glance, a Smart Lock Screen platform, has launched The Marketer’s Guide to India’s Festive Season. The report highlights key consumer trends and evolving shopping behaviors, offering valuable insights that marketers and advertisers can leverage.

The report, based on a sample survey of mobile phone users in India, reveals that festive shopping remains strong, with 91 percent of respondents planning to make purchases. Over 77 percent respondents said they have increased their budgets compared to previous year while 25 percent have indicated a willingness to spend over ₹50,000.

Mobile remains the preferred shopping platform for Indian consumers, with 43 percent of respondents planning to make purchases a few times a week and 11 percent shopping daily, according to the report. This year, 85 percent of respondents intend to use shopping apps during the festive season, up from 78 percent last year. The top five online shopping categories are clothing and accessories (87 percent), confectionery gift packs (64 percent), beauty products (61 percent), home décor (56 percent), and gadgets (53 percent).

While online shopping leads the way, offline and hybrid shopping still hold a notable share. Thirteen per cent of respondents prefer shopping exclusively in-store, while 50 percent favour hybrid shopping experiences— a slight decline from 54 percent last year. The top five categories for offline shopping are jewellery (67 percent), clothing and accessories (63 percent), confectionery gift packs (51 percent), home appliances (44 percent), and home décor (44 percent).

Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi, said, “Glance’s strength lies in its ability to engage users directly from the lock screen, with 50 percent of our users accessing e-commerce apps, and nearly 30 percent Glance users turning to quick commerce apps daily. This makes the lock screen a powerful platform, offering brands a unique opportunity to provide direct product visibility, engage high-intent audiences, and drive seamless conversions—all without the user even unlocking their phone.”

“Our report provides valuable insights into creating impactful, hyper-personalized campaigns across multiple platforms and touchpoints, with a special focus on Glance’s Smart Lock Screen, helping brands connect with consumers from their first mobile interaction,” she added.

For the report, Glance conducted an extensive survey of over 1,000 Indian mobile users to explore their festive spending intentions and preferences, identifying three distinct buyer personas. Experience seekers prioritize social connections and curated experiences, with 50 percent attracted to themed dining events and 37 percent driven by exclusive in-store activities.