Haier India joins forces with Star Sports for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Haier Appliances India has announced its association with Star Sports HD as the Broadcast Sponsor for the prestigious ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This collaboration allows Haier India to gain significant visibility during matches broadcasted on Star Sports HD as the global cricket action unfolds with the matches between the US and West Indies teams from June 1 to June 29.

The brand aims to deepen its connection with millions of cricket enthusiasts and fans by strategically integrating its brand into the digital landscape. Driven by the youth and leveraging new-age marketing strategies, the brand focuses on high-impact sports marketing to strengthen customer connections, build brand awareness, enhance brand loyalty, and drive business growth in the Indian market.

Commenting on the collaboration, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, "Cricket is not just a sport; it’s an emotion deeply embedded in the hearts of every Indian. At Haier India, we are thrilled to announce our association as the ‘Broadcast Sponsor’ for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Star Sports HD. Taking our sport-o-tainment strategy to new heights, we aim to build strong connections with cricket enthusiasts and millions of consumers worldwide. We view the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as an unparalleled opportunity to engage meaningfully with audiences. As one of the biggest sporting events globally, it offers a platform to solidify our position as a challenger brand that pioneers innovative initiatives.

He further added, “Through such strategic associations, our ultimate goal is to forge stronger connections with our customers, understand their needs better, and create products that make their lives smarter, more convenient, and comfortable. We are confident that this association will strengthen our existing consumer connections and unlock new opportunities in line with our vision of ‘more creation, more possibilities’. With a massive fan base not just in India but around the world, we are confident this collaboration will help Haier captivate a larger audience and expand our brand presence.”