Kalyan Jewellers rolls out a new campaign on Gudi Padwa featuring brand ambassador Pooja Sawant

Kalyan Jewellers, a jewellery brand has launched its new digital campaign for the festival of Gudi Padwa.
The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador Pooja Sawant in a distinctive avatar, portraying the role of a young mother, who embraces parenthood through child adoption. The storyline aims to encourage audiences to embrace new beginnings with an open-minded attitude, highlighted the company in the release.
The digital film offers a progressive narrative towards redefining family structures and celebrating the diverse paths to parenthood, stated the company in the release.
Sawant said, “I am honoured to be part of a digital campaign that not only celebrates the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa but also addresses a sensitive topic of embracing parenthood through adoption. This heart-warming storyline encourages audiences to embrace new beginnings with an open-minded attitude.”