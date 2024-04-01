comScore            

      Kalyan Jewellers rolls out a new campaign on Gudi Padwa featuring brand ambassador Pooja Sawant

      The digital film offers a progressive narrative towards redefining family structures and celebrating the diverse paths to parenthood, stated the company in the release.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2024 6:06 PM
      The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador Pooja Sawant in a distinctive avatar, portraying the role of a young mother, who embraces parenthood through child adoption. The storyline aims to encourage audiences to embrace new beginnings with an open-minded attitude, highlighted the company in the release. (Still from the ad)

      Kalyan Jewellers, a jewellery brand has launched its new digital campaign for the festival of Gudi Padwa.

      The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador Pooja Sawant in a distinctive avatar, portraying the role of a young mother, who embraces parenthood through child adoption. The storyline aims to encourage audiences to embrace new beginnings with an open-minded attitude, highlighted the company in the release.

      The digital film offers a progressive narrative towards redefining family structures and celebrating the diverse paths to parenthood, stated the company in the release.

      Sawant said, “I am honoured to be part of a digital campaign that not only celebrates the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa but also addresses a sensitive topic of embracing parenthood through adoption. This heart-warming storyline encourages audiences to embrace new beginnings with an open-minded attitude.”


      First Published on Apr 1, 2024 6:05 PM

