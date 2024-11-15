HCLTech collaborates with ServiceNow to roll out AI Labs

HCLTech as announced a new node in its global AI & Cloud Native Lab partner network through a collaboration with long-time partner ServiceNow.

The companies today inaugurated a dedicated facility in HCLTech’s Noida campus, where customers can pilot, navigate and scale innovative solutions to address industry-specific challenges. As per the company, the same experiences will also be accessible in the HCLTech AI & Cloud Native Lab in London.

“Establishing the AI Lab in partnership with ServiceNow is a testament to our 12-year partnership and commitment to delivering value to our clients, allowing them to test and learn in a simulated environment. The early adoption and scaling of GenAI capabilities will help businesses unlock new efficiencies and enhance continuous service delivery to drive business transformation,” said Jagadeshwar Gattu, President, Digital Foundation Services at HCLTech.

The Labs leverage HCLTech’s industry-leading and proven methodologies for clients to navigate GenAI and agentic AI journeys with ServiceNow, driving efficiencies in the areas of ESM (enterprise service management) and industry verticals.

Michael Park, SVP and Global Head of AI GTM at ServiceNow, said, “Our expanded partnership with HCLTech will help us to accelerate AI adoption for more customers in the UK and India. These Labs will help empower customers to take control of their AI investments and unlock new levels of productivity and profitability across the enterprise.”