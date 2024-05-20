            

      Neal Mohan, YouTube CEO: Creators are the new Hollywood

      YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said at Brandcast, "I’ve never been more excited to see what comes next at YouTube!"

      By  Storyboard18May 20, 2024 10:44 AM
      Neal Mohan said, “Creators are drawing audiences on the big screen because they’re the new Hollywood... Creators are redefining what we think of as ‘TV’."

      YouTube CEO Neal Mohan highlighted how viewers are watching YouTube on the big screen, how YouTube using AI to expand creativity and more. He said at Brandcast, "I’ve never been more excited to see what comes next at YouTube!" Mohan discussed the growing influence and reach of creators and how they are driving growth in YouTube viewing on connected TV. It was creator-heavy pitch to advertisers with key announcements. Check them here.

      Mohan said, “Creators are drawing audiences on the big screen because they’re the new Hollywood. They have business strategies, writers’ rooms, and production teams. They’re reimagining classic TV genres, from morning shows to sports commentary. And they’re inventing entirely new ones.”

      Creators are redefining what we think of as ‘TV’, Mohan added, and "they deserve the same acclaim as other creative professionals. I believe it’s time a creator won an Emmy.”

      Neal Mohan's key takeaways from YouTube Brandcast

      Neal Mohan's key takeaways from YouTube Brandcast

      Neal Mohan's key takeaways from YouTube Brandcast

      Neal Mohan&#039;s key takeaways from YouTube Brandcast


      First Published on May 20, 2024 9:19 AM

