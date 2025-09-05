OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, set to compete with LinkedIn

American artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced that it is developing an AI-powered hiring platform aimed at connecting businesses with skilled workers — a move that could put it in direct competition with LinkedIn. The platform, called OpenAI Jobs Platform, is expected to launch in mid-2026, according to a TechCrunch report.

Fidji Simo, CEO of OpenAI Applications, made the announcement in a blog post, stating that the platform will feature a dedicated track to support local businesses and help local governments find the AI talent they need to better serve their communities.

Simo emphasized that the platform will include knowledgeable, experienced candidates at all levels, and provide opportunities for anyone looking to apply their skills: "We’ll use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer."

She also pointed out the growing importance of AI fluency in the modern workplace: "Most businesses, including small businesses, think AI is the key to their future. And most of the companies we talk to want to make sure their employees know how to use our tools."

Simo acknowledged that AI will be disruptive, changing how jobs look and how companies operate. However, she added: "At OpenAI, we can’t eliminate that disruption. But what we can do is help more people become fluent in AI and connect them with companies that need their skills, to give people more economic opportunities."

To achieve this, OpenAI is partnering with a wide range of organizations — from major employers like Walmart and John Deere, to professional services firms like Boston Consulting Group and Accenture, to job platforms like Indeed, as well as community organizations and state governments such as the Delaware governor’s office.

Simo cited research showing that AI-savvy workers are more valuable, more productive, and better paid than those without AI skills. This insight led to the launch of the OpenAI Academy earlier this year. The Academy will soon expand to offer certifications for different levels of AI fluency — from basic AI use in the workplace to custom AI jobs and prompt engineering.

OpenAI has committed to certifying 10 million Americans by 2030, working alongside launch partners including Walmart.

John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., said: “At Walmart, we know the future of retail won’t be defined by technology alone — it will be defined by people who know how to use it. By bringing AI training directly to our associates, we’re putting the most powerful technology of our time in their hands — giving them the skills to rewrite the playbook and shape the future of retail.”