Ranveer Allahbadia flak: 5 times when YouTuber 'BeerBiceps' ignited a storm

In a move that has ignited widespread criticism, popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, recently posted an objectionable question on Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.

A now-viral clip captured Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have s** every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

The provocative nature of the query has stirred a fresh wave of controversy, adding another chapter to the YouTuber's history of contentious remarks.

This incident is far from isolated in Allahbadia's career. The digital influencer, who boasts millions of subscribers and is a prominent figure in India's online space, has a record of provocative statements and actions. Let's look at a few:

- In 2021, he faced backlash after posting a sexist tweet claiming that women wearing kurtis would bring men "to their knees."

- In 2013, during a podcast interview, he challenged an advocate to name individuals who should be expelled from India—leading to the naming of prominent journalist Barkha Dutt along with historians Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib—which resulted in public outrage and a refusal to remove the clip from his channel.

- In 2014, Allahbadia was criticized for sharing an unverified claim on his show about a village in Mallapuram, Kerala, purportedly enforcing Islamic law.

- In a more recent twist, in October 2024, Allahbadia hosted a podcast featuring S. Somanath, the then-chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The conversation, which delved in to the visibility of extra-terrestrial civilizations showcased another dimension of his wide-ranging content but did little to soften his controversial image.

- The controversies extend beyond his on-air content. Known for his recurring podcast question, "Maut ke baare mein sochte ho" (Do you think about death?), Allahbadia himself had a near-death experience last year when he nearly drowned in Goa.

Beyond the controversies, Ranveer Allahbadia is recognized as a popular face in India's digital space.

Born on June 2, 1993, he first rose to prominence with fitness videos on his YouTube channel BeerBiceps. His career quickly expanded to cover topics including men’s fashion, grooming, personal development, and mental health. A Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus, Allahbadia co-founded Monk Entertainment in 2018—a talent management and content creation agency that has collaborated with giants like Netflix, Google, and PepsiCo.

His influence further grew with the launch of "The Ranveer Show" podcast in 2019, where he interviewed global icons such as Priyanka Chopra, Sadhguru, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Notably, Allahbadia was the first independent creator to partner with Spotify, hosting one of the platform's top podcasts.

However, his journey hasn’t been without setbacks. In September last year, his YouTube channels were hacked and renamed ‘Tesla,’ with the content replaced by old event streams featuring figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump.