comScore

How it Works

Congress sources confirm DDB Mudra on-boarded for LS elections 2024

The Congress party has collaborated with various marketing agencies in the past, including Nixon Advertising and DesignBoxed and others who specialise in political marketing.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyJan 31, 2024 8:15 PM
Congress sources confirm DDB Mudra on-boarded for LS elections 2024
The Congress party has collaborated with various marketing agencies in the past, including Nixon Advertising and DesignBoxed and others who specialise in political marketing. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Integrated marketing agency DDB Mudra has dismissed recent speculations and media reports suggesting that it has secured the Congress party's account for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In response to a query by Storyboard18, the agency neither confirmed nor denied any such development, stating that they are not currently handling the Congress party's campaign.

Storyboard18 sources however, have confirmed that Congress has indeed on-boarded DDB Mudra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party has collaborated with various marketing agencies in the past, including Nixon Advertising and DesignBoxed and others who specialise in political marketing.

As the country prepares for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, there is heightened interest in the anticipated advertising expenditures and their impact on the AdEx.

In the 2019 elections, media reports indicated that close to Rs40 billion was spent on advertising, highlighting a significant 20 percent-25 percent increase from the previous election season's expenditures.


Tags
First Published on Jan 31, 2024 3:59 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Budget 2024: Important budgetary figures and their meaning

Budget 2024: Important budgetary figures and their meaning

How it Works

Disney's valuation slips in Viacom18 deal: What went wrong?

Disney's valuation slips in Viacom18 deal: What went wrong?

How it Works

Budget 2024: Expectations for the travel and tourism industry

Budget 2024: Expectations for the travel and tourism industry

How it Works

“Loud Budgeting”: Gen Z takes stand against money dysmorphia

“Loud Budgeting”: Gen Z takes stand against money dysmorphia

How it Works

Sony alleges Mad Man Films is a proxy for ZEE

Sony alleges Mad Man Films is a proxy for ZEE

How it Works

Ashneer Grover on RBI restrictions on Paytm: 'RBI does not want FinTechs in business'

Ashneer Grover on RBI restrictions on Paytm: 'RBI does not want FinTechs in business'

How it Works

Fever FM unveils its new logo and tagline

Fever FM unveils its new logo and tagline

How it Works

Indian Institute of Mass Communication achieves deemed-to-be-university status

Indian Institute of Mass Communication achieves deemed-to-be-university status