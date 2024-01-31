Congress sources confirm DDB Mudra on-boarded for LS elections 2024

Integrated marketing agency DDB Mudra has dismissed recent speculations and media reports suggesting that it has secured the Congress party's account for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In response to a query by Storyboard18, the agency neither confirmed nor denied any such development, stating that they are not currently handling the Congress party's campaign.

Storyboard18 sources however, have confirmed that Congress has indeed on-boarded DDB Mudra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party has collaborated with various marketing agencies in the past, including Nixon Advertising and DesignBoxed and others who specialise in political marketing.

As the country prepares for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, there is heightened interest in the anticipated advertising expenditures and their impact on the AdEx.