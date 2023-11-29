comScore

How it Works

Sudhir Sitapati and Vinay Sitapati shed light on how politics influences consumer behaviour

Sudhir Sitapati, MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products and Vinay Sitapati, a professor of political science and legal studies at Ashoka University, talk about the relationship between political landscapes and consumer behaviour.

By  Storyboard18Nov 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Sudhir Sitapati and Vinay Sitapati shed light on how politics influences consumer behaviour
India is gearing up for multiple state elections and the approaching central election. Thus, it becomes crucial to understand the correlation between political regimes, policies, elections and consumer purchase patterns. (Images sourced from Forbes India and Ashoka University website)

Predominantly in the B2C and D2C business, there are 4 P’s of marketing - price, place, promotion and product. However, more times than not, there is a another P that creeps its way into the consumption landscape - politics. The famous Sitapati brothers, Sudhir and Vinay are two perfect examples to shed some light on this topic. Sudhir, with decades of experience in the FMCG sector, currently the managing director and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products and Vinay, with his expertise in politics, a distinguished professor of political science and legal studies at Ashoka University talk to CNBC-TV18 elaborately about the interesting relationship between political landscapes and consumer behaviour.

India is gearing up multiple for state elections and the approaching central election. Thus, it becomes crucial to understand the correlation between political regimes, policies, elections and consumer purchase patterns.

Sudhir, noted a few interesting points. He said that the boom the FMCG sector experienced during the 90s (from 1991-2000) was largely due to supply chain advancements and major industrial deregulations. The major slow down in the sector was noted to be between the late 90s and 2005, owning to the increase in GDP as consumers’ preferences began changing. Subsequently, there was a lot of broad-based growth at the same time due to initiatives like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Nowadays, it is premiumisation, a trend that is influencing consumer behaviour.

The fifth P of marketing - politics, profoundly impacts the other four. It dictates what products reach us, how they should be priced, where will they be available and the kinds of promotional strategies that will be used.

Vinay mentioned that premiumisation is closely related to the reduced intervention of the state. Whether the state’s spends are directed towards capital expenditure or revenue expenditure will significantly impact consumer behaviour.

When India achieved independence in 1947, it was largely perceived as backward with the number of villages. It was believed that India needed a powerful state that would drive it towards modernity. However, there was an ideological shift post the 90s, backed by figures Manmohan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, Deve Gowda and Narendra Modi. This shift led to a consensus that the state should simply play the role of a supporter rather than being the primary actor in the Indian economy. Vinay believes that it was this shift that pilots the premiumisation trend in the country today.


Tags
First Published on Nov 29, 2023 9:21 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

How it Works

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

New Broadcasting Bill raises concerns over freedom, impact on news genre

How it Works

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

Elon Musk now gives Paris Hilton an earful as her company pulls ads from X

How it Works

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

TV ad volumes in news genre shows growth, Reckitt Benckiser dominates July-Sep quarter

How it Works

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

What streaming services can learn from direct to consumer companies

How it Works

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

VC funding in Indian startups sinks to a 6-year low in November

How it Works

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

Does a better title make a better executive? The how’s and why’s of job title generosity

How it Works

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns

Central Consumer Protection Authority issues guidelines to provide for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns