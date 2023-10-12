Novi Digital Entertainment to merge with Disney Star

Novi Digital Entertainment, the entity that owns Disney+ Hotstar, has initiated the process to merge with its parent company, Star India, owned by The Walt Disney Company, as reported by the Economic Times.

As per reports, the merger proposal has also been formally presented to the Mumbai division of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The main objective of this merger is a strategic realignment of operations in streaming, broadcasting, and distribution.

In their submission to the NCLT, Star and Novi emphasized that the consolidation aims to achieve economies of scale, enhance operational efficiencies, prioritize growth, optimize resource utilization, and reduce costs.