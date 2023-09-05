Spikes Asia to return as an in-person event for 2024

Spikes Asia has confirmed its return to a physical event in Singapore for 2024. Returning in-person for its 37th edition, the event will include two days of content and networking, on 13-14 March 2024. Juries will convene in Singapore to judge the work and set the definitive benchmark for creativity in the region.

2024 will also see the return of the Young Spikes Competitions and the Spikes Academy, both of which will run in person. The Spikes Academy is designed as a home for the next generation of professionals to grow their potential and learn from industry leaders.

Jaime Ng, festival director, Spikes Asia, said: “2024 will be a landmark year for Spikes Asia, as it returns physically for its 37th edition. We are putting the foundations in place to build a purposeful event that allows the APAC community to come together in a meaningful way. Through inspiring curated content, networking opportunities and agenda setting initiatives, Spikes Asia will provide a forum to address the most pressing issues creatives across APAC are facing today.”

Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Haymarket Media Ltd, commented: “For over 35 years, Spikes Asia has served as the region’s oldest and most prestigious awards for creativity in marketing communications. We are delighted to be returning Spikes Asia, its initiatives and Awards in person. This year provides us with an opportunity to innovate the event for the future and it is set to be a truly special moment for Spikes Asia.”

Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: “We can’t wait to reunite the industry and bring the APAC community together once again to celebrate and learn from the region’s greatest minds. Spikes Asia sets the bar for creative excellence in APAC, and through the body of winning work that our Juries choose, we’ll get a unique insight into the creative spirit of the region and the direction the industry is heading in.”