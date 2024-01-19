Why is Orry planning his own “demise”?

How many of you remember Mini Me from the Austin Powers movie franchise? A replica (not-to-scale) of Dr. Evil aka Douglas Powers. In the movies, Dr. Evil’s cohorts in his organization began a program to replicate him. A very similar situation to something we heard very recently.

Internet phenomenon Orry (Orhan Awatramani) made an appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. His responses left not just Johar but viewers of the show perplexed as well. They were unorthodox and avant-garde to say the least.

Orry became a social media favourite literally overnight. He’s everywhere. Parties, movie screenings, celebrity holiday trips, pap pages, posters inside hair salons. He is the talk of the town.

How is he everywhere? “Orry the omnipresent” as he so rightfully says. There is apparently a trick to it. He has doppelgängers! There are lookalikes that are sent out every now and then to hold the fort until the real Orry makes his grand appearance.

How are they pulling it off? Well dummy Orry’s don’t engage in conversation. They just stand, all decked up and look pretty. Chief Orry is always in time to save the show, whenever he needs to talk. Et voila, 'Orry the Omnipresent'.

That’s not all. There is an Orry academy in the works. It will either be called Orry Academy or The Orry Institution. However, the Orry office hasn’t zeroed in on the name yet.

You’d think that Orry Academy would train people to build brands for themselves but Orry is a capitalist. “I am not here to help you make a brand of yourself. I am here to help myself make a brand of me.”

Orry Academy is a training machinery to make miniatures Orry’s. Notice the similarity now? They can then apply for a job at the Orry office and work in the Relevance Room.

“In the Orry office, in the Relevance Room, all my minions dress up like me, think like me, work like me, struggle like me and hustle like me.” These minions pitch ideas on how to keep Orry relevant. They’re all called Orry.

Currently there are four such minions in the room, Orry’s 2, 4, 5 and 6. What happened to Orry 3 you ask? She became more relevant than OG Orry so she had to be let go.

Netizens however, believe that Orry is simply enjoying his 15 minutes of fame. Is that true? Well, he agrees. “Yes, the fame is getting to my head. Yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone,” he said on the talk show.

As historically indicated, 15 minutes of fame always ends. Everything that goes up has to come down. However, Orry is planning his own downfall.

At the Orry office, they are now in the midst of planning his digital demise. “The Orry-ians want to see me fall. We’re waiting for the right idea and then the 15 minutes will be up,” he said.

It’s like a movie, right? Every hero needs to have one fall before making a comeback. Yes, there will be a comeback.

Like the phoenix that rises from its ashes, Orry will make a dramatic comeback.

“Before, anyone else plans the end of my 15 minutes of fame, I am planning it,” Orry said.

Brand Orry began when producer Boney Kapoor introduced him for the first time to the paps at an event. “The match was always there and so was the gunpowder and Boney just lit it. Boom Boney!”